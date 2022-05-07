हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Supreme Court

Justice Pardiwala would go ahead to become the Chief Justice of India. 

Centre accepts collegium recommendation to elevate Gauhati High Court Chief Justice and Gujarat High Court Judge to Supreme Court

The Centre has accepted recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to elevate Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court Judge, Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala as Supreme Court judges.

Justice Pardiwala would go ahead to become the Chief Justice of India. He will be the fourth Parsi to adorn the bench of the Supreme Court. He will have a tenure of about two years and three months as Chief Justice of India.

Justice Dhulia’s paternal grandfather Bhairav Dutt Dhulia was a freedom fighter and was sentenced to seven years in jail for his participation in the 'Quit India Movement' (he served a jail sentence for about three years, before he was released, along with other freedom fighters). He was a Sanskrit scholar and an Ayurvedacharya.

His father Justice Keshev Chandra Dhuliya was a Judge at Allahabad High Court. (With agency inputs)

 

Supreme CourtGauhati High CourtGujarat High CourtSudhanshu DhuliaJamshed Burjor Pardiwala
