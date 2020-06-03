हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cabinet decisions

Centre amends Essential Commodities Act to benefit farmers; renames Kolkata Port to Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar termed the decisions as a landmark to benefit farmers and transform the agriculture sector. 

Centre amends Essential Commodities Act to benefit farmers; renames Kolkata Port to Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday (June 3) took six decisions, including 3 for agriculture, said Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.  He added that the cabinet also approved the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Trust.

Addressing media persons, Javadekar said the government has made farmers-friendly amendments to the Essential Commodities Act, approving a historic amendment in the Act to make the regulatory environment liberalised for farmers.

He termed the decisions as a landmark to benefit farmers and transform the agriculture sector. "Now farmers will have the freedom to sell their produce on the basis of mutual consent at a higher price," he said.

The government also approved setting up of an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) and Project Development Cells (PDCs) in ministries/departments for attracting investments in India, said Prakash Javadekar.

He also informed that the cabinet has approved the establishment of Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) as Subordinate Office under the Ministry of AYUSH.

Earlier, a farmer or a trader was unable to stock more than the crop yield limit and the limit was also fixed for cold storage. In such a situation, the bumper crop used to spoil or was sold at throwaway prices. With the ECA amendment, farmers or traders will now be able to stock their crops and will have to pay no penalty.

Cabinet decisionsPrakash JavadekarPM ModiEssential Commodities Act
