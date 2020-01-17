Centre ask state governments to reduce price of electricity

New Delhi: Ministry of Power and Energy has written a letter to several state governments of India to reduce the price of electricity. This move comes after the government had made it mandatory for people to use smart prepaid electricity meters to ensure that there is no fraud in electricity distribution.

As per information, the electricity production companies are also guaranteed a fixed sum of money because of which they are ready to provide electricity at lower rates. The disputes regarding electricity consumption have also reduced after the use of the smart meter.

The electricity providers are getting timely payment and there working cost has also reduced.

Nearly, 25 crore people across India use electricity out of which 10 lakh people have already installed smart meters in their home. The benefits of the smart meters are drawn by analysing the consumption of these 10 lakh customers.

Now it's up to the state government to decide over the implementation of the new price per unit.

As per reports, India’s energy consumption is already one of the lowest in the world.