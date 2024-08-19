Centre Heightens Mpox Vigilance At Airports, Designates 3 Nodal Hospitals

The Union Health Ministry has instructed airports and land ports on India's borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan to be vigilant for incoming passengers exhibiting symptoms of Mpox. This directive follows concerns over the global spread of the virus, as reported by PTI.

Nodal Hospitals Identified For Mpox Management

In response to the potential threat, the health ministry has designated three hospitals in Delhi—Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital—as key centers for the isolation, management, and treatment of any Mpox cases. The Centre has also urged state governments to identify and designate similar hospitals within their jurisdictions to ensure readiness in case of an outbreak.

WHO Declares Global Public Health Emergency

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the ongoing Mpox outbreak as a global public health emergency. The recent surge, driven by a new variant, has resulted in 27,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths, primarily affecting children in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the outbreak began in January 2023.

High-Level Meeting on Mpox Preparedness

On Sunday, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chaired a high-level meeting to assess India's preparedness for a potential Mpox outbreak. Enhanced surveillance measures are being implemented nationwide to ensure prompt detection of the virus.

Current Risk Assessment

Officials have noted that, as of now, there are no reported cases of Mpox in India. While the current virus strain is more virulent and infectious, the likelihood of a large-scale outbreak in the country remains low, according to the current assessment.

The health ministry has directed an increase in surveillance efforts and emphasized the need for rapid detection of Mpox cases. Currently, 32 laboratories across India are equipped for testing, and the ministry has instructed that testing capabilities be fully mobilized for early diagnosis.