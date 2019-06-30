close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahi Imam

Centre mute spectator to mob lynching incidents: Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam

Shahi Imam of Delhi's famous Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari has attacked the Centre over rising incidents of mob lynching and the alleged killing of Muslims in the name of cow protection.    

Centre mute spectator to mob lynching incidents: Jama Masjid&#039;s Shahi Imam

DELHI: The Shahi Imam of Delhi's famous Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari has atacked the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre over rising incidents of mob lynching and the alleged killing of Muslims in the name of cow protection.    

Referring to the chargesheet filed by the Congress government in Rajasthan against 2017 Alwar mob lynching victim Pehlu Khan and his two sons on charges of cattle smuggling, the Shahi Imam said that the government has become a mute spectator to such incidents.

In a press release issued by his office, the Shahi Imam said, ''people are making a mockery of the law and the government is doing nothing to stop such elements.''

Imam Bukhari said that Muslims in India were suffering due to the discriminatory attitude of the government. An Indian Muslim is fighting a war every day for his survival. He is being threatened, suppressed and terrorised every day.

 

Live TV

 

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid warned that Muslims are now running out of patience. ''Several years since the country gained Independence, Muslims in India are yet to get justice,'' he said.  

The Shahi Imam also attacked the Rajasthan government for filing the chargesheet against Pehlu Khan, who was killed by a violent mob of cow vigilantees in Alwar in 2017 on suspicion of cow smuggling.

He also condemned the recent mob lynching incident in Jharkhand. 

Imam Bukhari had in past written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking stern action against mob lynching and alleged atrocities on minorities, including Dalits and Muslims in India. 

In his letter, Imam Bukhari alleged that the Modi government has failed to deliver its poll promise 'sabka sath sabka vikas'. 

"You gave a promise of treating 125 crore Indians with equality, irrespective of their religion and ethnicity... but unfortunately, the ground reality is not only contrary to this, but is a cause of concern for every civilised Indian citizen," he said in the letter. 

He had also written a similar letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.  

Tags:
Shahi ImamSyed Ahmed BukhariJama MasjidDelhiMob lynchingRajasthanJharkhand
Next
Story

Police raid Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj, seize mobiles, knives, cigarettes

Must Watch

PT3M14S

5W1H: Terrorist killed In encounter In J&K's Budgam District