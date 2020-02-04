Centre not to intervene in Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy's three capitals plan

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday (February 4) said in Lok Sabha that the Centre will not intervene in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's decision to have three capital cities for the state.

During Tuesday’s Question Hour in the Lower House of Parliament, Rai said that it is the prerogative of state governments to take decisions on their capital cities and the Centre will not advise Andhra Pradesh government on this matter.

Rai made the statements while replying to a question raised by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla. The TDP lawmaker also asked the minister if the BJP-led government at the Centre would advise CM Reddy to not resort to such decisions.

“Recently, media reports have appeared indicating the state government’s decision to create three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. It is for each state to decide on its capital within its territory," Rai said.

It may be recalled that protests have erupted in different parts of Andhra Pradesh after CM Reddy announced his government’s decision to establish Vishakhapatnam, Kurnool and Amaravati as the executive, judicial and legislative capitals of Andhra Pradesh.

Hundreds of farmers took to the streets together with TDP leaders to protest against the state government's decision. Notably, Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and some BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh had earlier urged the Centre to stop Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy from moving ahead with his plan to have three capitals for the state.