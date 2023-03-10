Centre Sets Up Integrated Network To Monitor H3N2 Virus, 'Cases Of Seasonal Influenza To Decline From March End'

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Manshukh Mandaviya on Friday (March 10) held a meeting to review the situation of rising cases of the H3N2 Influenza virus in the country. In the meeting, the Ministry issued an advisory to states and union territories to be alert and closely monitor the situation of viral disease.

The Union Health Ministry has also launched an integrated network to monitor the spread of seasonal influenza in the country. The Ministry is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of seasonal Influenza.

According to the press release issued by the ministry children and older people with co-morbidities are prone to H3N2 Influenza virus infection. "Young children and old age persons with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable groups in the context of seasonal influenza," stated the ministry.

According to the latest data released by the ministry a total of 3038 laboratory-confirmed cases of various subtypes of Influenza including H3N2 have been reported till 9th March 2023 by the States. This includes 1245 cases in January 1307 in February and 486 cases in March (till 9th March).

Cases of seasonal influenza to decline from March end

According to the health ministry, seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection and every year India witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from Jan to March and the other in the post-monsoon season. The ministry also stated that the cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end.

Deaths due to seasonal influenza

Meanwhile, India has recorded its first two deaths due to seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana, with the Union health ministry on Friday saying it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end.