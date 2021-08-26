हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Minister for Labour and Employment

Centre to launch E-Shram portal for workers in unorganised sector today

The central government will launch the E-Shram portal to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector today at 3:30 pm .

Centre to launch E-Shram portal for workers in unorganised sector today
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: The government on Thursday (August 26, 2021) will launch the E-Shram portal to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector. The central government is all set to launch the E-Shram portal at 3:30 pm today.

Earlier, on August 24, Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav had unveiled the logo for the E-Shram portal.

"Targeted identification of the unorganized workers was a much-needed step and the portal which will be the national database of our nation builders, our Shram Yogis, will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep, who are the builders of our nation," Yadav had said on the logo launch event.

"Targeted delivery and last-mile delivery, has been a major focus of the schemes of government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Database of Unorganised workers (E-Shram portal) is another key step towards that and will be a game-changer for the social security of millions of unorganised workers," the Labour Minister had said.

