NEW DELHI: In a big move, the Centre on Friday announced that it has constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', according to news agency PTI. This comes ahead of the two-day special session of Parliament convened by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

An official notification on the members of the panel will be issued later. The concept of 'One Nation, One Election' refers to holding simultaneous elections across the country.

This means that elections for the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies across India will be held simultaneously, with voting presumably taking place around the same time.