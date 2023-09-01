trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656259
NewsIndia
ONE NATION

Centre's Big Move On 'One Nation, One Election', Ex-President Ramnath Kovind To Head Panel

An official notification on the members of the panel will be issued later.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Centre's Big Move On 'One Nation, One Election', Ex-President Ramnath Kovind To Head Panel

NEW DELHI: In a big move, the Centre on Friday announced that it has constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', according to news agency PTI.  This comes ahead of the two-day special session of Parliament convened by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

 


 

An official notification on the members of the panel will be issued later. The concept of 'One Nation, One Election' refers to holding simultaneous elections across the country.

This means that elections for the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies across India will be held simultaneously, with voting presumably taking place around the same time.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train