CGBSE results 2020

CGBSE 2020 results: Chhattisgarh board to not release CGBSE class 10th, 12th results today — Details inside

The results, when declared, will be released on the official website of the board, which is cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. 

CGBSE 2020 results: Chhattisgarh board to not release CGBSE class 10th, 12th results today — Details inside
File Photo

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to release the date for the declaration of CGBSE class 10th and class 12th 2020 results. 

Students who had appeared for the CGBSE exams should note that the board will not release the class 10th and 12th board exams result today, in contrast with several media reports that had claimed that CGBSE 2020 results would be declared between June 18-20. 

According to latest updates Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education, the board will not release the exam results today but will only release the date for declaration for CGBSE class 10th and class 12th 2020 results.

The results, when declared, will be released on the official website of the board, which is cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Candidates can also check the latest updates related to board exams and get the result link via email or SMS.

Meanwhile, students can follow these simple steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020, once its gets released by the board:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download it and take a print out for future use.

According to a report, at least 3.84 lakh candidates had appeared for the CGBSE exams held in March this year. The board had conducted Class 10 exams beginning March 3; but due to the significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases, it was forced to cancel the exams. 

CGBSE results 2020CGBSE 10th Result 2020CGBSE 12th Result 2020Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Educationresults.cg.nic.incgbse.nic.inexam results.net
