Chandigarh Earthquake Today Breaking: Tremors Felt In UT, People Rush Out Of Home

Chandigarh Earthquake Today: Mild tremors hit Chandigarh and adjoining areas this afternoon as people rushed out of their homes to safety. The tremors were felt in parts of Chandigarh due to a 5.5 richter scale magnitude earthquake in Kargil. The quake occured at 3.48.53 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 15:48:53 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Kargil Ladakh, India," said the National Center for Seismology on X.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occured in Kargil almost 12 minutes later at 4:01:32 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 16:01:32 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.78, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Kargil, Ladakh," said the NCS.

This is a developing story.