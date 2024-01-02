Chandigarh Imposes Temporary Restrictions On Petrol, Diesel Sales Amid Truckers' Strike

CHANDIGARH: The District Magistrate of Chandigarh has imposed temporary restrictions on Petrol and Diesel sales at fuel stations in Chandigarh on Tuesday given the ongoing nation-wide strike by drivers of fuel tankers against the provisions in the new law concerning hit-and-run cases and restricted supply of Petrol and Diesel in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

While two-wheelers are limited to a maximum of two litres (maximum value of Rs 200), four-wheelers are limited to 5 litres (maximum value of Rs 500) of fuel per transaction, a press release from the Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh Administration read. The release said that the imposed limitations are a proactive measure to ensure the availability of fuel for all during this period of temporary disruption of fuel supply.

The order urged fuel station operators to comply with these regulations, and consumers have been requested to cooperate with the imposed restrictions.

The District Magistrate emphasized that the measure is a precautionary step to manage the current situation until normalcy is restored. The release said that efforts are on to resume the supply of fuel to the Union Territory of Chandigarh in coordination with the Oil Marketing Companies and states of Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, people faced long queues at fuel stations in areas of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as transport associations and drivers staged a protest.

There was an impact of the driver's strike at various fuel pumps in the state capital Bhopal besides Indore and some other places. Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Earlier, the punishment in such cases was two years in the IPC.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 were passed in the Winter session of Parliament to replace the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act. Private transport operators claim the new law discourages drivers and may lead to unjust punishments. They claim that the drivers could be subject to mob violence when they attempt to transport the injured to hospitals and demanded that the law should be amended.