Chandrayaan-3 To Entre Lunar Orbit Today, Know What It Means And How Crucial This Step Is For Mission

ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Since its launch, people are interested in the journey of Chandrayaan-3 and everyone wants to know about its current status and how close the spacecraft has reached to the moon. According to the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to entre the Lunar Orbit today at around 7 pm.

Chandrayaan-3 To Entre Lunar Orbit Today; What It Means?

Chandrayaan-3 will entre the Lunar orbit at around 7 pm today which means that it will move into the circular orbit of the moon and will start revolve around the earth's natural satellite. ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru today will perform the Lunar Orbit Injection that will embed the spacecraft in the moon's orbit. Once the spacecraft entres into the lunar orbit, a crucial part of the mission will kick off and once again an attempt will be made to complete the phase which could not happen for Chandrayaan 2.



What Will Happen After Chandrayaan Entres The Lunar Orbit?

Once the Chandrayaan-3 entres the orbit of the moon or the lunar orbit, the lander will separate from the spacecraft and will make an attempt to land on the surface of the moon. The lander named "Vikram"- which was also the name of the lander of the Chandrayaan-2 mission- will try to land softly near the south pole of the moon on August 23 at around 5.47 pm.

Vikram Lander is scheduled to separate from the space vehicle on August 17 after series of deboost maneuvers before it entres into the landing phase which is the most crucial and one the most difficult part of the mission.

Chandrayaan-3 which was launched on July 14 has covered two-thirds of the distance to the moon and now the mission is set to entre one of the crucial phases that makes the hearts of the scientists who are relentlessly working on the mission, skip a beat.