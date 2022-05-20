On Wednesday night, the Yamunotri Highway (Char Dham) collapsed over a 15-metre stretch between Rana Chatti and Sayan Chatti areas. As a result, buses and other large vehicles were stopped from passing through the area. Uttarkashi's disaster management department said thousands of Char Dham passengers were stranded due to landslides on the road. Efforts are being made so that the road can be repaired as early as possible. 15 workers went to repair the road. They are accompanied by a tractor trolley, two JCB machines and a pokland.

24 buses and 15 minibuses of pilgrims (Char Dham) have been stopped. They were taken to the nearby ashram and the Sainchatti guest house. However, the Hrishikesh-Gangotri highway, Vikas Nagar-Barkot national highway, Chinalai Saud-Suvakholi, Uttarkashi-Lamgaon-Srinagar and Mussoorie-Dehradun road are open.

48 pilgrims (Char Dham) have died in the Char Dham yatra. They died of heart disease and other diseases. 15 people died in Yamunotri. Four people have died in Gangotri. Eight people died in Badrinath. 21 people died in Kedarnath. One of them died on Thursday morning.

So far, 6.5 lakh people have completed the Chardham Yatra. As many as 16,788 people reached Kedarnath on Wednesday. With this, 2 lakh 33 thousand 711 people visited Kedarnath. According to the information provided by the government, 1 lakh 88 thousand 346 have visited Badrinath so far. Yamunotri has been visited by 1,06,352 people. Gangotri has been visited by 1,30,855 people.