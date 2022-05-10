Since the start of the Char Dham Yatra on May 3, 20 pilgrims have died so far. The Uttarakhand health department said that these people lost their lives due to heart problems and high altitude sickness. 14 passengers were killed in Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham. There is also a Nepali labourer among them. Apart from these, 5 deaths have been reported in Kedarnath and one in Badrinath. Thus, the death of 20 pilgrims in six days has left the organisers and administration of the yatra worried.

Pilgrims have to travel a difficult route to Kedarnath and Yamunotri Dham. Walking through high altitude areas lacks oxygen with cold. In such a situation, patients suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, asthma are at risk of deteriorating their health in walking.