Char Dham: Yatra - 4 Deaths, 70 Per Cent Rise, Helicopter Ride Scam

Char Dham Yatra is proceeding in full swing and proper security measures are being taken given the large number of devotees who arrive in Uttarakhand every year. The Uttarakhand government said that till May 14, about 26.73 lakh people have registered on the online portal to take the yatra that comprises four shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. As per the latest reports, in the last 72 hours since the beginning of the Char Dham yatra on May 10, 4 people have reportedly died due to heart-related difficulties at the high-altitude pilgrimages.

Earlier on Friday, 2 pilgrims passed away while returning from a Yamunotri temple trek due to cardiac arrest. Deceased included Vimla Devi, 69, from Uttar Pradesh, and Ramgopal, 71, from Madhya Pradesh. According to Devendra Patwal, district disaster management officer of Uttarkashi, "As per doctors, all the pilgrims died due to heart-related issues."

Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams at the beginning of Char Dham Yatra have broken all previous records of devotees. According to the latest information on Wednesday, the situation in Badrinath and Kedarnath is fine amid heavy pressure from the number of pilgrims. On the other hand, the devotees who came for darshan in Gangotri-Yamunotri are still troubled. Meanwhile, 11 people have died in the last 5 days. The cause of death is heart attack.

Last year, police shut down 15 fake websites offering Char Dham chopper service. Police and the Uttarakhand government began to sensitize the people on how to book heli service tickets through IRCTC with an aim to streamline and simplify the 'Char Dham Yatra'.