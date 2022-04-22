Charkha to JCB: Boris Johnson to leave India with hilarious memes, check here

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to have had great fun during his two-visit to India. The UK leader tried his hands on a charkha in Sabarmati Ashram, hopped on a JCB vehicle to pose for pictures and had a detailed dialogue with PM Modi.

However, the British leader made sure that he leaves enough content for Indian members and internet users to have a field day creating funny posts on him.

Soon after Johnson’s Sabarmati Ashram visit and JCB stunt, Twitter was flooded with memes and hilarious posts trying to make the most out of the UK leader's visit.

Catch some of the funniest posts here!

aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega — Sachya (@sachya2002) April 21, 2022

We Indians want to thank Bob the builder for amazing meme content #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/ahXvdphU8P — chess&sass (@Crapstar11) April 21, 2022

#WATCH UK PM Boris Johnson along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits JCB factory at Halol GIDC, Panchmahal in Gujarat (Source: UK Pool) pic.twitter.com/Wki9PKAsDA — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Boris be like how the hell MK Gandhi gave independence to India with this shit#BorisJohnsonInIndia pic.twitter.com/hHFXqOMs86 — Cancer (@kyan_cer) April 21, 2022

Mastering the art of spin doctoring. pic.twitter.com/cBE19Xn7bk — Yakub (@yaao2014) April 22, 2022

Johnson visited Gujarat for the first time on Thursday before arriving in New Delhi late last evening.

The British prime minister said he received an amazing reception in Gujarat and felt like he was Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit held between Modi and Johnson in May last year.

At the summit, the two sides adopted a 10-year-roadmap to expand ties in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connections among others.

British PM applauded India’s Coivid-19 vaccine

Hailing India’s efforts toward the Covid-19 pandemic and the world’s largest vaccination drive, British PM Boris Johnson said that he received the India Covid jab and had benefitted from it.

“I've got the Indian jab (COVID19 vaccine) in my arm, and it did me good. Many thanks to India, said British PM Boris Johnson in Delhi.