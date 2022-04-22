Charkha to JCB: Boris Johnson to leave India with hilarious memes, check here

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to have had great fun during his two-visit to India. The UK leader tried his hands on a charkha in Sabarmati Ashram, hopped on a JCB vehicle to pose for pictures and had a detailed dialogue with PM Modi.

File Photo (PTI)

However, the British leader made sure that he leaves enough content for Indian members and internet users to have a field day creating funny posts on him.

Soon after Johnson’s Sabarmati Ashram visit and JCB stunt, Twitter was flooded with memes and hilarious posts trying to make the most out of the UK leader's visit.

Catch some of the funniest posts here!

Johnson visited Gujarat for the first time on Thursday before arriving in New Delhi late last evening.

The British prime minister said he received an amazing reception in Gujarat and felt like he was Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit held between Modi and Johnson in May last year.

At the summit, the two sides adopted a 10-year-roadmap to expand ties in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connections among others.

British PM applauded India’s Coivid-19 vaccine

Hailing India’s efforts toward the Covid-19 pandemic and the world’s largest vaccination drive, British PM Boris Johnson said that he received the India Covid jab and had benefitted from it.

“I've got the Indian jab (COVID19 vaccine) in my arm, and it did me good. Many thanks to India, said British PM Boris Johnson in Delhi.

Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand HC in Doranda Treasury case

