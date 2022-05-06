New Delhi: You might have heard and read about several bizarre tricks and methods that thieves use to steal people’s priced possessions, however, this one might blow your mind.

A man in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai swallowed jewellery worth Rs 1.45 lakh in order to steal the jewel with Biryani. Yes, with Biryani.

The police on Thursday recovered 1.45 lakh worth of jewellery from the stomach of a 32-year-old man who swallowed it with biryani during the Eid celebrations at a friend`s residence on May 3.

The incident came to light when the host noticed that jewellery including a diamond necklace, a gold chain, and a diamond pendant worth Rs 1.45 lakh was missing from her home.

The woman approached the police and lodged a complaint at the Virugambakkam police station. The accused was later questioned and confessed to the crime upon interrogation.

How was the jewellery recovered?

According to the police, the man underwent scanning at a private medical centre, doctors identified the jewels in his stomach and he was given an enema to retrieve the swallowed jewels.

Virugambakkam police told IANS that the jewels were recovered on Thursday.

After the jewels were recovered, the woman withdrew her complaint and said that she didn`t want to proceed with the case.

Police said that the man was drunk during the Eid party.

A senior officer with the Virugambakkam police station told IANS that as the woman had withdrawn the complaint, the identity of the persons involved in the crime and the complainant could not be revealed.

(With IANS inputs)