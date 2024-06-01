Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754003
NewsIndia
BOMB THREAT

Chennai To Mumbai Makes Emergency Landing After Recieving 'Bomb Threat'

This is the second time in one week that the airline has recieved bomb threat.

|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 02:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chennai To Mumbai Makes Emergency Landing After Recieving 'Bomb Threat'

Mumbai: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight operating from Chennai made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, the airline said in a press statement. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew of the flight 6E 5314 followed protocol, and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines.

All passengers safely disembarked the aircraft. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection and postcompletion of all security checks it will be positioned back in the terminal area. This is the second time in one week that the airline has recieved bomb threat.

On Tuesday, a tissue paper, with the word ''bomb@5.30'' written on it was found in the lavatory of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi prompting security agencies to conduct an inspection The threat turned out to be a hoax, said a senior CISF official. Delhi Fire Services confirmed that they received a call at 5.35 am and two fire engines were sent. The bomb disposal squad of CISF also reached for flight checking.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Politics on water crisis in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the severity of heatwave decrease?
DNA Video
DNA: Value of Rs 10 note is Rs 6.90 lakh!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim Women busy in opening 'accounts'!
DNA Video
DNA: Big news for health insurance people
DNA Video
DNA: Will result 'change' due to Modi's efforts?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Recognized' cancer hospital..in 'hut'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Analysis' of last phase of voting
DNA Video
DNA: What is the secret of China's 'Dinosaur Mountain'?
DNA Video
DNA: 2 killed, as SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan’s son Karan Bhushan hits bike