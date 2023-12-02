Chhatarpur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Alok Chaturvedi (INC) vs. Lalita Yadav (BJP)

The Chhatarpur Assembly constituency, part of the Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, is set for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results on December 3, following voting on November 17, 2023.

As per the Madhya Pradesh Election Commission, the state has a total of 5,61,36,229 voters, including 75,304 service voters, with 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1373 third-gender voters.

Anticipating a fierce competition between Congress and BJP, key candidates in the 2023 elections for Chhatarpur include Lalita Yadav (BJP) and Alok Chaturvedi (INC). The voter turnout in the Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency was 73.28% in 2023.

In 2018, Alok Chaturvedi (pajjan Bhaiya) of the Indian National Congress secured victory, defeating Archna Guddu Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 3495 votes. The constituency holds significance in the ongoing political tussle between the two major parties.