trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694476
NewsIndia
CHHATARPUR ELECTION RESULT

Chhatarpur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Alok Chaturvedi (INC) vs. Lalita Yadav (BJP)

Chhatarpur Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh saw 73.28% voter turnout in the 2023 elections. Alok Chaturvedi (INC) won in 2018, competing against Lalita Yadav (BJP) this election.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chhatarpur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Alok Chaturvedi (INC) vs. Lalita Yadav (BJP)

The Chhatarpur Assembly constituency, part of the Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, is set for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results on December 3, following voting on November 17, 2023.

As per the Madhya Pradesh Election Commission, the state has a total of 5,61,36,229 voters, including 75,304 service voters, with 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1373 third-gender voters.

Anticipating a fierce competition between Congress and BJP, key candidates in the 2023 elections for Chhatarpur include Lalita Yadav (BJP) and Alok Chaturvedi (INC). The voter turnout in the Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency was 73.28% in 2023.

In 2018, Alok Chaturvedi (pajjan Bhaiya) of the Indian National Congress secured victory, defeating Archna Guddu Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 3495 votes. The constituency holds significance in the ongoing political tussle between the two major parties.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?