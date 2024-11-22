Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma

At least ten Naxalites were killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a senior police official said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P stated that the gunfight occurred in the morning in a forest area under Bhejji police station jurisdiction, while a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to Konta and Kistaram area committees of Naxalites on forested hills of Korajguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram and Bhandarpadar villages, he said, PTI reported.

He further stated that the bodies of 10 Naxalites have been recovered from the site so far.

He also mentioned that a cache of weapons, including an INSAS rifle, an AK-47 rifle and a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) was seized.