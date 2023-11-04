Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Killed Just 3 Days Ahead Of Polls

Raipur: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been allegedly killed by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, just three days ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections, the police said on Saturday. According to the police, Ratan Dube was attacked by the Maoists when he was campaigning for a BJP candidate in the Kaushaltar area of Narayanpur district.

A group of Maoists attacked him with an axe when Dube was interacting with the people. Dube was the BJP's district unit president in Narayanpur. Following the incident, a team of police rushed to the spot. No arrest, however, has been made so far. A search operation was underway.

Narayanpur is among the 20 Assembly seats. The first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will be held on November 7, while the second phase will be on November 17. The incident, meanwhile, has sparked a political row with the opposition alleging the BJP leader was targeted with a "political vendetta". Reacting to this incident, state BJP president Om Mathur said BJP leaders are being targeted.