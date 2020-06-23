Chhattisgarh board class 10th, 12th results 2020: CGBSE to release result in a few hours

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to declare the CGBSE class 10th and class 12th 2020 results on Tuesday (June 23) at 11 am. The results will be released on the official website of the board - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Here's how the students can check result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download it and take a print out for future use.

Candidates can also check the latest updates related to board exams and get the result link via email or SMS.

Around 3.84 lakh students have registered for class 10 and over 2.66 lakh students registered for class 12 exams. The board exam was scheduled to end on March 26 but the CGBSE Board decided to cancel some examinations due to the rise in coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

The CGBSE board cancelled minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 and the students will be allotted marks on the basis of internal assessment on these cancelled subjects.