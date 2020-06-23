Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 live updates: CGBSE releases result at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the Chattisgarh Board class 10th and class 12th results at 11 am on Tuesday (June 23). The results was released on the official website of the board - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Here's how the students can check result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download it and take a print out for future use.

The candidates can also check their board exam result via SMS by sending an SMS in the format — CG12ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Here are the live and latest updates:

- The results will be announced by State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh through webinar maintaining the COVID-19 norms.

- The results will be available on the official websites, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in.

- Candidates can also check the latest updates related to board exams and get the result link via email or SMS.

- Around 3.84 lakh students have taken class 10 exams and over 2.66 lakh students sat for class 12 exams in 2020.

- The board exam was scheduled to end on March 26 but the CGBSE Board decided to cancel some examinations due to the rise in coronavirus COVID-19 cases.