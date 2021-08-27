Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Gandhi again amid leadership tussle in state

New Delhi: Amid reports of ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence for the second time this week. The meeting was also attended by AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh PL Punia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi help seperate meetings with CM Bhupesh Baghel and Chhattisgarh Health minister T S Singh Deo. Later, both the leader had also met AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Wednesday, amid talks of a leadership change sought by Deo following differences between the two state leaders.

Trouble has been brewing in the Chhattisgarh Congress ever since Deo sought a change in leadership citing a power-sharing agreement on rotating chief ministership after the party came to power in the 2018 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, several MLAs including a host of ministers in Chhattisgarh, camping in the national capital since Thursday, put up a show of strength in support of CM Bhupesh Baghel. The Chief Minister said the Congress government in the state is "safe" with the support of 70 MLAs, as he landed at the Delhi airport today.

The ministers and MLAs met AICC in-charge PL Punia at his residence and are learnt to have put their weight behind Baghel.

Reports say that Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs and party General Secretary KC Venugopal also held to resolve the issue related to change of leadership.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs Brihaspat Singh, Shishupal Shori, Prakash Nayak and Amarjeet Bhagat were seen leaving Punia`s residence in Delhi. Some MLAs and MPs had also reached his residence for a meeting.

Brihaspat Singh told ANI, "We have come here (Delhi) to discuss the next election strategy. All India Congress Committee (AICC) is our temple, we will pay it a visit and go back... We are with party high command, whatever Rahul Ji decides, we will accept."

TS Singh Deo, who also arrived at Chhattisgarh Sadan, New Delhi, said, "I have not been given any time," when asked whether he will be meeting anyone. Earlier on Tuesday, he met the party leadership including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party`s Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia.

The issue came to fore as the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June this year, and the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. He earlier said that every member in a team aspires to be the captain, making it clear that he is eyeing the top post in the state.

Although Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, Deo's supporters claimed that this was promised.

Congress won the Chhattisgarh assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority, and the then state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister.

