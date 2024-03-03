Chhattisgarh: Constable Killed In Encounter With Naxals In Kanker

A constable of Bastar Fighters lost his life in an encounter between Naxals and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker. The encounter between Naxalites and security forces broke out in the Kanker district this morning in which Bastar Fighters constable Ramesh Kurethi lost his life after being shot.

IG Bastar P Sundarraj said that during the search in the encounter, the body of a male Maoist and one AK-47 were also recovered. The search operation is going on around the encounter site. "Search is going on in the surrounding area by police force/BSF/DRG," he said.

Earlier, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattishgarh's Kanker district on February 25. According to officials, police conducted a joint operation with BSF and SSB in the Koyalibeda area, during which an encounter broke out between the forces and Naxalites. The encounter took place in a forest area in Koyalibeda during an anti-naxal operation.

"3 Naxals were killed in the encounter and 3 guns were recovered," Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Elesela had said. The operation was launched based on information received about Raju Salaam (a Naxal commander).