Chhattisgarh crisis: Ready to quit if Sonia, Rahul Gandhi ask, says CM Bhupesh Baghel amid reports of rift with TS Singh Deo

New Delhi: After Punjab, as Congress now reels from 'infighting' in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday (August 25) said he is ready to step down if Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi demand him to.

Amid reports of a tussle between the Chhattisgarh CM and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo, Baghel as quoted by ANI said, “I said this earlier as well, I am in this post (Chhattisgarh CM) till their orders (Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi). When they ask me, I will sacrifice this post.”

Attacking the supporters of Deo, who have been demanding rotational chief ministership, Baghel said, “Those who are chanting for two-and-a-half years are trying to bring political instability but they will never succeed.”

The Chhattisgarh CM’s statement comes amid media reports of a rift between him and Deo. The supporters of Deo claim a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing formula for the chief minister's post was decided in the state.

Amid the reports of a political row, Bhupesh Bhagel and TS Singh Deo were scheduled to meet party General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday. A day before, the duo met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi. "Met Rahul Gandhi today, talked in detail about Chhattisgarh's several policies," Baghel had said after the meeting. Congress leader and party's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia, who also attended the meeting, denied any discussion on a change of leadership in the state took place.

CM Baghel has also met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi earlier. Congress won the Chhattisgarh assembly polls held in December 2018 with a majority. As the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, Deo's supporters have raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Both the leaders have maintained that they will adhere to the orders of Congress high command.

(With ANI inputs)

