Chhattisgarh: Vehicle, Road Construction Machinery set Ablaze by Naxals in Kanker

Chhattisgarh: A vehicle, a mixer truck, and a JCB used for road construction were allegedly set ablaze by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, according to police. According to ASP Pakhanjur of Kanker, the event occurred in the Kanker district's Koyalibeda block. At the time of filing this report, a police team had arrived on the scene and further investigation was underway. The road construction was done under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna. According to media reports, a group of armed female Naxalites dressed in uniform assaulted the construction site, threatened the workers to halt working, and stole their cell phones, according to the official. "The Naxalites then set ablaze two earth-moving machines and a mixture machine and fled," he said.

According to authorities, Naxalites have regularly attempted to interrupt road construction activities in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, which comprises of seven districts including Kanker, by initiating attacks on security troops and damaging the roads, cars, and machines involved in the work. The police arrived at the scene as soon as they were informed of the occurrence and began investigating to find the culprits.

As per media reports, The police have historically targeted development work in the Bastar division, which includes seven districts, including Kanker, by attacking security forces and causing damage to road building work.