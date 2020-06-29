हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CJI Bobde

Chief Justice SA Bobde spotted sitting on Harley Davidson in Nagpur, photos go viral

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde has often expressed his love for riding and on Sunday (June 28) he was pictured in Nagpur checking out a Harley Davidson.

Chief Justice SA Bobde spotted sitting on Harley Davidson in Nagpur, photos go viral

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde has often expressed his love for riding and on Sunday (June 28) he was pictured in Nagpur checking out a Harley Davidson.

CJI Bobde's pictures, where he is seen sitting on 'Limited Edition CVO 2020' of Harley Davidson, were shared on social media by netizens and they went viral within no time. In the photos, CJI Bobde can be seen in a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers.

It is to be noted that Nagpur is the native residence of CJI Bobde and he has been in the city for several weeks due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Priced at around 60 lakh, the Harley Davidson CVO 2020 features a nearly 2000cc V-Twin engine. It weighs more than 400 kilograms.

Earlier, CJI Bobde, 64, had said in an interview that he once had a Bullet, which is manufactured by Royal Enfield.

CJI Bobde
