China 'deliberately delaying' IAF flights to evacuate Indians, claim sources; Beijing denies

Wuhan: China on Staurday (February 22, 2020) denied any delay in allowing a special Indian flight to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to deliver medical supplies and evacuate Indians still remaining in the city.

Clarifying on the issue, Spokesperson of Embassy of China said, ''We always attach great importance to health&safety of Indians in China and provided assistance for the return of Indian citizens. There is no such thing as China deliberately delaying granting flight permission.''

The Chinese official further stated that the epidemic situation in Hubei is complicated and prevention and control entered a critical stage. ''Epidemic situation in Hubei is complicated and prevention and control entered a critical stage. Departments of two countries are keeping communication in this regard,'' the spokesperson said.

The clarification came after official sources claimed that the Government of China is not granting clearance to the IAF flight carrying relief supplies to China which will also evacuate the remaining Indian nationals from Wuhan.

The sources also claimed that Flights from Japan, Ukraine, France are allowed to operate between Feb 16-20 but India's request is not approved yet. "There are relief and evacuation flights from other countries which are still going on, including by France. Why is the Chinese government delaying clearance for the relief flight? Are they not interested in Indian aid provided as our token of support? Why are they creating a roadblock in evacuating our nationals from Wuhan and putting them under hardship and mental agony,'' sources said.

On February 13, India had announced that IAF military transport aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster, will be sent to Wuhan with medical aid and bring back its nationals as well as citizens from other neighbouring countries who are still stuck in China.

It may be recalled that PM Narendra Modi wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping and conveyed solidarity for the ongoing situation.

India had then also offered to provide assistance to China in the wake of the concerned situation. The government of India then put together relief supplies in pursuance of this commitment as a token of solidarity, particularly as this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China.

Meanwhile, Indian nationals, stuck in Wuhan, are waiting for the flight to evacuate them back to India and are facing hardships due to the delay in the process. As per official sources, the delay in clearance is causing them tremendous mental anguish as the entire Hubei province is still under lockdown.

After the coronavirus emergency in China, India has evacuated over 650 citizens including 7 Mayanmar citizens in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft.