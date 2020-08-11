China planned Galwan incursion well in advance, deployed lightweight T-15 tanks in Tibet in January

NEW DELHI: The violent stand-off between border troops in India and China at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh in June this year was not merely a coincidence, but was planned well and much in advance by China.

Separate reports by US intelligence agency and Indian security agencies shows that China had made a lot of preparations before infiltrating Finger 4 to Galwan and Hot Spring areas. In fact, the neighbouring country had already deployed some modern latest technology equipped weapons in some areas.

Although reports of the deployment of these tanks at Tibet by China had started coming by some media reports from last year. However, China's intention was clear when it started infiltrating the LAC-adjacent Indian areas.

The T-15 (ZTPQ) tank weighs 30 tonnes and has a 105 mm gun, due to which it can be used easily in the hilly areas. It is also being claimed about these tanks that they can also be moved from one place to another by helicopter. However, this report is yet to receive a confirmation.

According to security agencies, the Indian Army has already deployed T-90 tanks, considered to be very modern, at the LAC in view of reports of deployment of T-15 tanks by China.