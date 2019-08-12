China suggests expanding Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that China has made certain suggestions to expand the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. He revealed this after meeting China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

On his maiden visit to China since taking over as External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar held talks with Yi and four MoUs were signed between the two countries. Discussions were held on how to further promote cultural exchanges, exchanges between sports associations of the two countries and to enhance cooperation in traditional medicine and healthcare facilities. Jaishankar then said that China also made suggestions to expand the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds enormous religious and cultural significance in India and involves pilgrims trek at high altitudes of up to 19,500 feet, under inhospitable conditions, including extreme weather and rugged terrain, to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. Lake Mansarovar lies in Tibet and therefore, cooperation between India and China is essential in this regard.

Speaking after meeting Jaishankar, Yi said that he expects ties between China and India to become even warmer as Jaishankar had served as India's ambassador in Beijing previously. "This is his first visit to China after he took over the office of Foreign Minister, I welcome him," said Yi. "Jaishankar had served as the Ambassador of India to China for many years, making positive and active contribution to China-India relations."