Chopper crash: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches crash site near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, IMA cancels Commandant's Parade in Dehradun

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, on Thursday (December 9) morning reached the site of the chopper crash, that claimed the life of 13 people including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife.

According to reports, Air Chief Marshal reached the crash site near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu along with state DGP C Sylendra Babu.

The news of CDS Rawat`s demise was confirmed by Indian Air Force on Wednesday through their Twitter handle that read: "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

The IAF has already ordered an inquiry into the accident. Air Marshal Manvendra Singh is heading the tri-services inquiry into the IAF Mi-17 that crashed yesterday. Singh is Commander of Indian Air Force’s training command and a helicopter pilot himself said ANI report citing IAF Officials.

Critical equipment of IAF Mi-17 that crashed near Coonoor near Tamil Nadu recovered by Air Force officials from the spot pic.twitter.com/4AD3NEHBdZ — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty has cut short his visit to Qatar and is returning to Delhi, said an ANI report citing sources.

The Army Vice Chief proceeded on his two-day visit to Qatar on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence had reportedly informed.

In his scheduled visit, the Vice Chief was to take forward the excellent defence cooperation between the State of Qatar and India through multiple meetings with senior functionaries of the Qatari security establishment.

IMA cancels Commandant's Parade in Dehradun

The Indian Military Academy in Dehradun has cancelled the Commandant`s Parade, final rehearsal parade scheduled to be held on Thursday, ahead of the final passing out parade, Academy`s Public Relations Officer Col Himani Pant told ANI on Thursday.

Col Pant is quoted as saying, "IMA, Dehradun has cancelled Commandant`s Parade (final rehearsal parade ahead of final passing out parade) that was scheduled to take place today. The decision regarding holding passing out parade will be taken after receiving instructions from the Army Headquarters."

The announcement came after Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday died in a helicopter accident along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other army personnel who were on board the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter.

General Rawat was travelling from Sulur to Wellington when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. General Rawat, India`s first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed.

General Rawat was appointed as India`s first Chief of Defense Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including Northern and Eastern commands.

(With Agency Inputs)

