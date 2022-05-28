New Delhi: SSC job seekers staged a protest in front of the Mayukh Bhawan in Kolkata’s Salt Lake demanding appointment letters within a month. This time, left students and youth organisations protested in Karunamayi against the allegations of corruption in SSC. There was a lot of tension in the area before the program started. Several people were arrested. The protesters later clashed with the police. The march broke through the police barricades. Left leader Meenakshi Mukherjee was dragged away. She alleged that, "useless police had become agents of the government."

On Friday, a protest was organised at the SSC building by the Left Students and Youth Organisations. The name of the program is given - 'Chor Dhoro, Jail-a Bhoro' (Catch the thieves, Sent them to jail). They were supposed to march to the SSC building i.e. Acharya Sadan. The police action in the karunamayi square around that programme was a sight to behold. The police, RAF, combat force are brought in with water cannons.

Those accused in the SSC corruption case should be arrested immediately. Apart from this, those whose recruitment process is stalled, should be given jobs quickly. When activists and supporters of left-wing students and youth organisations gathered at Karunamayi roundabout on these demands, the police immediately showed up. They began to arrest them. The protesters claim that the police are very active. They wanted to have a peaceful movement without provocation.

After that, there was a lot of tension in front of Indira Bhavan. Left leader Meenakshi Mukherjee was dragged away by the police. Some of the protesters alleged that "police raj" was going on.