'CHOR to CHOR hi hota hai, SO...': Mamata Banerjee's TOP minister opens up against CORRUPTION

Bengal state cabinet minister Sovandeb Chatterjee again opens up against corruption (Scam). He said at a party event in Khardah Assembly today, "CHOR to CHOR hi hota hai. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee said the court should come clear. Otherwise, the party will not accept anyone. If proven guilty, the party will not accept them." However, at the same time, he claims that everyone can't be held responsible for others' misdeeds.

Incidentally, the names of heavyweight leaders and ministers of the TMC have already been implicated in multiple corruption cases in the state. Anubrata Mondal was arrested in a case of cow smuggling. The CBI has also taken into custody the close relatives Anubrata in the same case. Meanwhile, former state education minister Partha Chatterjee and his 'Intimate Friend' Arpita Mukherjee have been arrested in the SSC recruitment corruption case. Both are in jail now. Apart from this, Anubrata-Partha's name has also been involved in several other cases. Meanwhile, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Shanti Prasad Sinha, Subiresh Bhattacharya have already been arrested. Due to which, the education system of the state as well as the post of Vice-Chancellor has been dishonored.

The former chairman of SSC, Subiresh Bhattacharya, has recently been arrested in the SSC corruption issue. At one time, he was the principal of Shyamaprasad College. He held the top post of Principal, Vice-Chancellor during the Trinamool era. Last month, the CBI also visited the house of the former chairman of SSC in Siliguri. A 10-member CBI delegation raided the house of Subiresh Bhattacharya, former chairman of SSC and vice-chancellor of North Bengal University. At that time it came to light, the name of the former chairman of SSC was in the Bag committee report. But this is not the end, the names of many more people of the ruling party are involved. And now in this situation, the state minister, Sovandeb, opens his mouth against corruption.