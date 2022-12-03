'Chori karke achha laga lekin…': Chhattisgarh thief tells cops, here's how they reacted - WATCH

New Delhi: The video of a thief being interrogated at a police station in Chhattisgarh's Durg is making rounds on social media. The thief claimed that the money that he spent the stolen money on feeding strays and cattle. He claimed that he also distributed blankets among the poor as well. In the video, Durg Superintendent of Police Dr Abhishek Pallava can be seen interrogating the thief and other police officers present in the room burst into laughter listening to the replies.

Soon after the video was shared on social media platforms, it went viral and social media users started reacting. Netizens began naming the thief as 'Robinhood', 'Krantikari chor' etc.

The thief, in the video, can be heard as saying, "Chori karke achha laga (I felt good after stealing) but he regretted it later.” When the cop asked the reason, he said that he realised later.

The cop went on to ask him, "How much did you get?" to which he replied that he got ₹10,000 which he distributed among the poor.