CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 declared at orissaresults.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 out! The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has released the Odisha Board class 12 results for Arts and Commerce examination on Friday, (June 21). Candidates can view their CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2019 and the CHSE Odisha Commerce Results 2019 at official websites - orissaresults.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. As per emerging information, over 70 per cent students cleared +2 commerce exam while over 65 per cent cleared +2 arts exam.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019 was held between March 7 and March 30 2019.

Here's How To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 arts, commerce results 2019

-Go to bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net or Click here

-Click on the relevant result link

-Enter requires details and submit

-View results

-Download results and take a printout.

Nearly 2.30 lakh students appeared for the examinations. It may be recalled that the board had announced the Class 12 Science exam results on June 3. 72.33 per cent students had cleared the examinations.