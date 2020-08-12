CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 declared, check toppers list on orissaresults.nic.in

Bhubaneswar: Odisha state board of education decalred the results of Class 12 (Plus 2) Science stream results today (August 12, 2020) at 12.30 pm. The Odisha board of higher secondary education will declare Orissa CHSE 2020 toppers list on their official website soon.

A total of 68,374 students secured passinf results in the exam of which as many as 38,301 are boys and 30,073 are girls, the exams for which were conducted from March to April 2020. A total of 25,339 students got first division, 24,121 scored second division and 18,268 students have got third division.

While Nayagarh district registered the highest pass percentage of 86.51%, Jharsuguda recorded the lowest pass percentage of 40.71%.

This year’s result has been declared without conducting all the board exams. For the subjects for which exams could not be conducted, the board has decided to give marks based on best out of three policy. Those who appeared in three or more programmes will be marked based on the average of the highest three scored cored in exams which were held. Those who appeared for three or lesser, the average of the best of two marks will be considered, as per the rule.

Last year, 72 per cent of students cleared the Plus Two Science examination. The top-performing district was Bhaleshwar with 86.56 per cent pass percentage. In 2-19, as many as 29 schools got 100 per cent result while no student from nine schools could pass. While the A+ or 60 students scored more than 90 per cent