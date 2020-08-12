CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 declared, Nayagarh district records highest pass percentage of 86.51

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced the results of the CHSE class 12 Science exam at 12:30 PM on Wednesday (August 12). The results is available on orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net.in.

A total of 70.21 percent students passed the examination, including 38,301 boys and 30,073 girls. A total of 25,339 students secured the first division, 24,121-second division and 18,268 students have got third division. Nayagarh district recorded the highest pass percentage of 86.51 while the lowest pass percentage of 40.71 was registered in Jharsuguda district. A total of 20 higher secondary schools managed to score 100 per cent results while 15 schools got 0.

Here's How To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2020

Step 1: Go to orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link

Step 3: Enter requires details and submit

Step 4: View results

Step 5: Download results and take a printout.

Nearly a lakh candidate had appeared in the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) class 12 Science exam in 2020.

It may be recalled that Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to lockdown restrictions imposed as a result of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

For the papers whose examination could not be conducted due to coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a committee of CBSE.

For the students who have appeared for only three papers, the average marks obtained in best two theory papers will be awarded for rest of the papers.