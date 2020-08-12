CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 to be announced at 12.30 pm today, check scores on orissaresults.nic.in

New Delhi: Students who had appeared for the CHSE class 12 Science will get to know about the results in a few minutes. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) is all set to announce results of CHSE class 12 Science exam at 12:30 PM on Wednesday (August 12).

Once officially declared, the students can check their CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 on the council’s official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net.

Here's How To Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2020

Step 1: Go to orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link

Step 3: Enter requires details and submit

Step 4: View results

Step 5: Download results and take a printout.

Few days ago, Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to lockdown restrictions on opening of educational institutions.

For the papers whose examination could not be conducted, the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a committee of CBSE. For the students who have appeared for only three papers, the average marks obtained in best two theory papers will be awarded for rest of the papers.

Last year, the CHSE released the results of the higher secondary exam announced on June 21, but this year it has been delayed due to COVID-19-induced restrictions.