CHSE Odisha Class 12th Commerce result 2020 declared on chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

The results for Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha class 12 Commerce stream exam was announced on Wednesday (August 19) on CHSE's official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The result was announced by Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

A special assessment scheme was adopted by CHSE for the cancelled papers which were scheduled to be held between March 23 and 28 but were cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. As per the new scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark was calculated from the best three subjects.

Here's how to check Odisha 12th Commerce stream result 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, image text

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Students can check their results via SMS as well by typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

It may be recalled that Class 12 Science stream result was released last week and the pass percentage was 72.33.