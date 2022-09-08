'CID has become paid janitor of BUA-BHATIJA': Suvendu Adhikari ATTACKS Mamata Banerjee for THIS 'leaked Letter'

CID is creating 'mental pressure' on her daughter. Sharbari Mukherjee, mother of Debjani Mukherjee, one of the accused in the Saradha scam case, made such sensational allegations. Sharbari has also written a letter to CBI expressing apprehension about the role of CID.

Since 2014, Debjani Mukherjee's address is Dum Dum central jail. Sharbari alleged that CID officials went to Dumdum Jail on August 23. Debjani's mother alleges, "CID is pressurizing my daughter to say that opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty took Rs 6 crore from Saradha mastermind Sudipta Sen." Not only that, but these two people were given money in front of her, Debjani's mother alleges that she was being pressured to say this also. As soon as Sharabri's letter to the CBI became public, there was an uproar. However, the CID counter claimed that this allegation is completely false.

Disgrace, total disgrace!

The once glorious CID has now become the paid janitor of WB's Bua-Bhatija.

CID is indulging in criminality for advancing the nefarious interest of the Banerjees by intimidating under trial prisoners to give false statements against WB Opposition Leaders: pic.twitter.com/fHdZJyLgvZ — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari tweets targeting the CID about this letter. In a tweet, he said, "The once glorious CID has now become the paid janitor of WB's Bua-Bhatija (Mamata Banerjee- Abhishek Banerjee). Disgrace, total disgrace! CID is indulging in criminality for advancing the nefarious interest of the Banerjees by intimidating under trial prisoners to give false statements against WB Opposition Leaders."