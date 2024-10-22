Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810058https://zeenews.india.com/india/cik-busts-big-terror-recruitment-module-of-tehreek-labaik-ya-muslim-in-kashmir-2810058.html
NewsIndia
TERROR RECRUITMENT GANG

CIK Busts Big Terror Recruitment Module Of 'Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' In Kashmir

During the operation, a recruitment module of a newly formed terrorist organisation was dismantled. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CIK Busts Big Terror Recruitment Module Of 'Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' In Kashmir

The Counter-Intelligence Wing (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has successfully dismantled a terror recruitment module linked to the newly formed terror group, Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim (TLM), in Kashmir. 

Early this morning, a top police official reported that CIK conducted a significant operation across several districts, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. During the operation, a recruitment module of a newly formed terrorist organisation was dismantled. 

The operation targeted TLM, which had been actively motivating young individuals to engage in terror activities. According to the officer, TLM is believed to be an offshoot of the notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). 

LeT had previously established the Resistance Front (TRF) after its ban, but with TRF now exposed, LeT has attempted to create this new organization, TLM, to continue its operations. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Will Akhilesh Yadav Take Revenge on Congress for Haryana?
DNA Video
DNA: Salman Khan - What Does Lawrence Bishnoi’s New Threat Mean?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK