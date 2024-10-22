CIK Busts Big Terror Recruitment Module Of 'Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' In Kashmir

The Counter-Intelligence Wing (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has successfully dismantled a terror recruitment module linked to the newly formed terror group, Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim (TLM), in Kashmir.

Early this morning, a top police official reported that CIK conducted a significant operation across several districts, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. During the operation, a recruitment module of a newly formed terrorist organisation was dismantled.

The operation targeted TLM, which had been actively motivating young individuals to engage in terror activities. According to the officer, TLM is believed to be an offshoot of the notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

LeT had previously established the Resistance Front (TRF) after its ban, but with TRF now exposed, LeT has attempted to create this new organization, TLM, to continue its operations.