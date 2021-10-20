हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CISCE

CISCE postpones ICSE, ISC 2021-2022 semester 1 exams, check official notice here

Board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said that the step was taken due to reasons "beyond" their control.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Tuesday (October 19, 2021) announced the postponement of the ICSE and ISC 2021-2022 semester 1 examination. Board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said that the step was taken due to reasons "beyond" their control.

"CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time," Gerry Arathoon said in an order.

This is to be noted that the exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin from November 15. 

Scroll down to check the official notice.

