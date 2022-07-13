CISCE result 2022: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam result 2022 is likely to be announced this week. Once released, the results would be made available online on the official website of the board at cisce.org. According to media reports the CISCE result will be declared on 16 July 2022. However, the Board officials have not announced a specific date and time for the declaration of class 10th and 12th results and an official notice is awaited. Students will be required to enter their Index number, and UID along with the given captcha code to check the result. ALSO READ: Telangana ECET exams POSTPONED due to THIS reason

The scorecard would mention details of pass, fail or ER based on the performance of the student in Semester 1 and Semester 2 for the ICSE Class 10 exams and ISC Class 12 Exams.

CISCE Result 2022: Here is how you can check ICSE, ISC 12th result 2022 Semester 2

- Go to the ISC, ICSE board result official website, cisce.org 2022 result.

- Now click on ‘Result 2022’.

- This will open a new result window.

- Enter your UID and Index number.

- Fill the given captcha.

- Click on the ‘Show Result’ button.

- The ISC, ICSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

- Download and save the ICSE 10th result and ICSE 12th result 2022.

CISCE conducted the ISCE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams from April 25 to May 20, 2022. The ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Exams were conducted from April 26, 2022 till June 13, 2022. As per the circular released by CISCE at the time of the exams, the CISCE Result 2022 will be declared this month itself. Note, the final board exam result will be released after compiling the results of both semesters. ALSO READ: Delay in CBSE board class 10th, 12th results causes Kerala students to panic