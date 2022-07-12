TS ECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the state’s Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET). TS ECET scheduled to be held on July 13 has been postponed considering the heavy rains across Telangana. The new TS ECET exam date will be announced soon. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, conducts various entrance exams in the state every year. Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test is also one of the entrance exams conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE.

The new dates for the TS ECET 2022 Examination will be updated on the website soon either through an official notice or an announcement. Candidates note that the exam has just been postponed and all are advised to regularly check the website.

The TS ECET 2022 Exam was scheduled for the morning session and afternoon session. However, the severe rains in Telangana have postponed the exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the TS ECET 2022 Exam will be intimated on the website and are advised to keep their hall tickets safe till the exam and for future reference.