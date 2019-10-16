CISF nabs man with three live rounds of .315 bore at Kaushambi Metro Station

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday nabbed a passenger with three live rounds of .315 bore at Kaushambi Metro Station. The man identified as Chatur Singh Rathore was arrested after CISF personnel detected the bullets during baggage screening through X-BIS machine at Kaushambi metro station. According to CISF, Rathore, 56, is a resident of Delhi's Krishna Nagar.

The CISF personnel immediately informed the matter to his Shift In-charge, who arrived at the spot and enquired the matter. On questioning, Rathore failed to give a satisfactory reply to CISF and he was also unable to produce any valid document. The CISF then informed Uttar Pradesh police and Rathore was handed over to DMRP, Kausambi Police Station for further legal action in the matter. It is learnt that the Uttar Pradesh police has filed an FIR in this case and further investigation is underway.

On February 1, a 58-year-old man was nabbed at the Chandni Chowk metro station for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and bullets in his bag. G Ahamad, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, was caught after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the weapon and three bullets inside his bag.