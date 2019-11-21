close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CISF

CISF planning to hire 1.2 lakh retired defence and ex-CAPF personnel: Report

A revised proposal for raising the ceiling of CISF from 1,80,000 to 3,00,000 posts as well as raising 16 additional Reserve Battalions had ben sent to the MHA on November 5.

CISF planning to hire 1.2 lakh retired defence and ex-CAPF personnel: Report

NEW DELHI: For the first time perhaps, a paramilitary force is planning to hire approximately 1.2 lakh retired defence and ex-Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has prepared a blueprint for hiring these personnel for the force, said a report on Thursday.

The Director-General, CISF, has asked all Inspectors General (IGs) to identify large industrial establishments in the private sector where CISF can be deployed and forward their report.

Live TV

Accordingly, a revised proposal for raising the ceiling of CISF from 1,80,000 to 3,00,000 posts as well as raising 16 additional Reserve Battalions had ben sent to the MHA on November 5.

MHA had advised the CISF after a meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 23 to make a contractual appointment of retired defence/ex-CAPFs personnel in the CISF for five years and re-structure and deploy CISF personnel in the ratio of 3:2, wherein 3 may be permanent and 2 may be temporary.

Tags:
CISFHome MinistryCISF hiringCAPF personnel
Next
Story

Abrogation of Article 370 gave J&K people same rights as other Indians: US Congressman Pete Olson

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Delhi Air Quality very poor; At 312 AQI