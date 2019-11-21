CISF planning to hire 1.2 lakh retired defence and ex-CAPF personnel: Report

NEW DELHI: For the first time perhaps, a paramilitary force is planning to hire approximately 1.2 lakh retired defence and ex-Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has prepared a blueprint for hiring these personnel for the force, said a report on Thursday.

The Director-General, CISF, has asked all Inspectors General (IGs) to identify large industrial establishments in the private sector where CISF can be deployed and forward their report.

Live TV

Accordingly, a revised proposal for raising the ceiling of CISF from 1,80,000 to 3,00,000 posts as well as raising 16 additional Reserve Battalions had ben sent to the MHA on November 5.

MHA had advised the CISF after a meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 23 to make a contractual appointment of retired defence/ex-CAPFs personnel in the CISF for five years and re-structure and deploy CISF personnel in the ratio of 3:2, wherein 3 may be permanent and 2 may be temporary.