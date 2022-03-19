CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 249 head constables post at cisf.gov.in, detail here

New Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Recruitment 2022 notification has been released and eligible candidates can now apply for 249 Head Constable posts at CISF’s official website-- cisf.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to note that these vacancies will be filled against the sports quota for the year 2021.

Here’s all you need to know about CISF Recruitment 2022

CISF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date of application: March 31

Last date of application for residents of North East region: April 07

CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies details

Total Vacancies: 249

Seats for men: 181

Seats for women: 68

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The age limit is between 18 to 23 years as of 01.08.2021. (The candidate should not have been born, earlier than 02.08.1998 and later than 01.08.2003).

CISF Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

The basic educational qualification is 12th standard from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports and Athletics.

Apart from that, candidates have to fulfil other criteria as well. Check this official notification for more details.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Application Fee:

The application fee for General / OBC category candidates is Rs 100. The fee will be accepted in the form of Postal Order/ Demand Draft from the State Bank of India drawn in favour of the officer payable at the post office/ bank.

No application fee for SC / ST and Female candidates will be charged.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

All candidates who submit the application along with requisite certificates in response to this advertisement by the closing date i.e. 31.03.2022.

This apart the selection process includes the following steps:

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Documents / Certificates Verification

Trial Test

Proficiency Test

Medical Examination

