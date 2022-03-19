हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CISF Recruitment 2022

CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 249 head constables post at cisf.gov.in, detail here

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Recruitment 2022 notification has been released and eligible candidates can now apply for 249 Head Constable posts at CISF’s official website-- https://www.cisf.gov.in.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 249 head constables post at cisf.gov.in, detail here

New Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Recruitment 2022 notification has been released and eligible candidates can now apply for 249 Head Constable posts at CISF’s official website-- cisf.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to note that these vacancies will be filled against the sports quota for the year 2021.

Here’s all you need to know about CISF Recruitment 2022

CISF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date of application: March 31

Last date of application for residents of North East region: April 07

CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies details

Total Vacancies: 249

Seats for men: 181

Seats for women: 68

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

 The age limit is between 18 to 23 years as of 01.08.2021. (The candidate should not have been born, earlier than 02.08.1998 and later than 01.08.2003).

CISF Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

The basic educational qualification is 12th standard from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports and Athletics.

Apart from that, candidates have to fulfil other criteria as well. Check this official notification for more details.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Application Fee:

The application fee for General / OBC category candidates is Rs 100. The fee will be accepted in the form of Postal Order/ Demand Draft from the State Bank of India drawn in favour of the officer payable at the post office/ bank.

No application fee for SC / ST and Female candidates will be charged.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

All candidates who submit the application along with requisite certificates in response to this advertisement by the closing date i.e. 31.03.2022.

This apart the selection process includes the following steps:

  • Physical Standard Test (PST)
  • Documents / Certificates Verification
  • Trial Test
  • Proficiency Test
  • Medical Examination

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CISF Recruitment 2022jobs alertGovernment Jobs newsCISF jobs 2022 newscentral government jobs
Next
Story

Amid Russia-Ukraine war, Japan PM Fumio Kishida to begin two-day India visit from today

Must Watch

PT9M17S

DNA: How much time Akshay Kumar spends in the gym on fitness?