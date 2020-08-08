हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Civilian dead, 6 injured in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Civilian dead, 6 injured in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A 65-year old man was killed while five others were injured in the heavy firing and mortar shelling unleashed by forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir. 

According to reports, Pakistan resorted to the unprovoked, indiscriminate targeting of defence and civilian facilities in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district. Pakistan carried out a series of ceasefire violations at Tangdhar, Naugam and Uri on Friday and continued it till late Friday. 

Pakistan had started violations in Mendhar and Balakote sectors early morning on Friday.

In the evening, ceasefire violation was carried out again in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. In Kashmir division, Pakistan violated ceasefire and resorted to indiscriminate shelling on the LoC in Machhal, Naugam and Tangdhar sectors of Kupwara district.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Uri sector of Baramulla district on Friday.

Indian Army retaliated effectively at all these places and defence sources said damage was caused to Pakistan army positions in Indian retaliatory action.

The day-long shelling on the LoC by Pakistan has resulted in panic among hundreds of border villagers whose lives have become miserable due to cross border hostilities in J&K.

Reports said some families living close to the LoC have started moving away from the line of enemy fire by taking refuge in places away from the LoC.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has made over 2,720 ceasefire violations in which 23 civilians have been killed and over 100 others injured.

